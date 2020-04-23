Defence Minister commissions mobile virology, diagnostic lab developed by DRDO, ESIC

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today commissioned mobile virology and diagnostic laboratory developed in a collaborative effort by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad with industry participation.
During a virtual conference hosted today, the Defence Minister, while complimenting DRDO and various stakeholders in developing the mobile virology and diagnostic lab in a record 15 days, said this only goes to show how different organisations have raised to meeting the challenge posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the world and the country are faced with the rapid spread of Coronavirus, and concerted efforts are now underway to check the spread of the virus. “In the context, we were feeling the need for a mobile testing lab,” he said.
While lauding the effort of ESIC in co-developing this lab where about 1000 to 2000 samples could be tested per day, the Union Minister said during the current crisis situation, “What was thought would be possible in six months, the collaborative effort has managed to do so and deliver it within a record 15 days.”
He said that the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forced have kept more than 9000 beds ready for COVID19 quarantine if the situation arises.
The Defence Minister lauded the efforts of ICOMM, a MEIL group company. Iclean and Hitex Hydraulic Industries and others in making this a reality in a very short span.
The Minister said, “due to timely decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have managed to check the spread of the virus.”
He also hoped that various critical equipment required to meet the current crisis posed by the virus would be met with equipment developed indigenously, including many items developed by DRDO and other organisations.
