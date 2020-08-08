Excessive hairfall can be long-term Covid-19 symptoms: Study

A study carried by a doctor at the Indiana University School of Medicine in association with Survivor Corps, a grassroots Covid-19 survivor group, has found that there are a number of potential long-term coronavirus symptoms. This includes hair loss, Sputnik News reported.

Survivor Corps conducted a poll survey on its Facebook group and 1,500 people responded to the survey. The survey identified 98 symptoms associated with Covid-19, according to Dr. Natalie Lambert, an associate research professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

“The new symptoms our study identified include severe nerve pain, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, blurry vision, and even hair loss,” Lambert said, Fox News reported.

The findings of the survey revealed that 26.5 per cent of the reported symptoms were painful. These symptoms included anxiety, memory problems, blurry vision, dry eyes, tremors, hair loss, and persistent chest pain.

The findings from the study of the survey also mentioned that around 27 per cent of patients face the issue of hair loss after contracting the coronavirus and recuperating from it.

According to doctors, the hair loss may be related to telogen effluvium, which refers to temporary hair loss after stress or a traumatic event.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most people shed between 50 and 100 hairs per day. However, if people are suffering from Telogen effluvium, they may suffer a form of temporary hair loss that happens after stress, a shock, or a traumatic event.

It usually occurs on the top of the scalp. Telogen effluvium is different from the hair loss disorder called alopecia areata.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) passed a public health advisory where it noted the Covid-19 symptoms which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

However, the CDC also mentioned that the list does not encompass all symptoms of Covid-19.