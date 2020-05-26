Face masks can be dangerous for children under the age of two, says the Japan Pediatric Association

The Japan Pediatric Association has issued a warning against children under the age of two wearing face mask stating that it can be dangerous for them.

The Japan medical group has issued a warning stating that children under the age of two should not wear a face mask as it could cause breathing difficulties for them and increase the risk of choking, Reuters reported.

The association has launched an urgent appeal to parents across the country as Japan makes a staggered exit from to Covid-19 led lockdown.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recently lifted the state of emergency across major areas in the country, including capital Tokyo, after the number of cases declined in the country. However, authorities have warned that cases can increase again and that proper precautions should be taken, the report said.

Masks have been highly recommended by experts for people who visit public spaces to prevent themselves from being infected as well as infecting others. However, according to the pediatric association, children should not wear face masks as they can be dangerous.

“Masks can make breathing difficult because infants have narrow air passages,” the association said in its advisory.

This could also increase the burden on their hearts and increase the risk of heatstroke for them. “Let’s stop the use of masks for children under 2-years-old,” the association said.

Previously the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States and the American Academy of Pediatrics have also warned parents against children under the age of two wearing cloth face coverings.

In India, in order to prevent the risk of infection among children, the Union Home Ministry in its guidelines for lockdown 4.0 has sad that children below the age of 10 years should not venture out except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.