India generates 9.46 mn tonnes of plastic waste annually

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India generates 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which 40 per cent remains uncollected and 43 per cent is used for packaging, most of which is single-use, a new study has revealed. The study has been conducted by Un-Plastic Collective (UPC), a voluntary multi-stakeholder initiative to eliminate plastic pollution in nature and move towards a circular economy.
“Globally, over 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced since 1950, and about 60 per cent of that has ended up in landfills or in the natural environment. India generates 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which 40 per cent, remains uncollected; 43 per cent is used for packaging, most of which is single-use,” it said.
The UPC was launched on Thursday by the UN-Environment Program-India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and WWF-India at CII’s Sustainability Summit in New Delhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Jamshyed Godrej, former president of CII and chairman, Godrej & Boyce and president, WWF-India highlighted the externalities of plastic and the challenges it poses to the ecological balance. “UPC will bring together businesses, government, NGOs and civil society to focus efforts on collaborative approaches and maximise synergies to un-plastic in a time-bound manner,” Godrej said.
Also read: Easing out single-use plastic
The event was also attended by Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog, who stressed on the government’s massive push to remove single-use plastic.
India has also announced its commitment to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022- one of the most ambitious targets in the world -- across 60 countries that have made commitments to address this issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the Independence Day, reiterated his call for a “new mass movement” against single-use plastic in the country.
Related news: PM calls for mass movement against plastic waste from October 2
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...