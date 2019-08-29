India-UK project to find cheaper diagnostic tools for early cancer detection

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
In India, one million new cases of cancer are reported every year. Nearly 60 per cent of the cases reach hospitals in late stages when survival is difficult. For many cancers, early detection can lead to better treatment and greater chances of survival. The situation could change if affordable screening tools, cheaper diagnostic tests and more effective treatment regime become available.
In order to promote research in affordable approaches to cancer, the government’s Department of Biotechnology has joined hands with British charity, Cancer Research UK, to launch a research challenge for affordable approaches to cancer. The initiative will fund research projects totaling 10 million pounds over the next five years. The initiative will be managed by DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance.
The objective is to stimulate focused, multidisciplinary research to address important challenges in affordability in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, by bringing together research strengths of India and the UK.
Seven research challenges under the theme of affordable approaches to cancer have been identified. These are prevention, early detection, early diagnosis, computational approaches, small molecule treatment, treatment and cancers of children and young people. Besides research in affordable early detection and diagnosis, researchers will have to develop computational approaches that can reduce the cost of cancer care delivery. Research projects for identifying novel, affordable treatment approaches for hard to treat cancers using small molecules will also be funded. For cancers of children, new approaches need to be developed to improve long-term quality of life in children and young people with cancer.
The initiative is being implemented in three phases. Under the first phase, core challenges have been identified. The second phase will see establishment of new research partnerships, and projects will be funded in the last phase.
DBT, Cancer Research UK and DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance have signed a tripartite agreement under which the India Alliance will undertake grant funded activities for second and third phases. Seed-funded teams will get awards of up to£1.5 million (approximately Rs 13.1 crores) over 4 years.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter handle: @dineshcsharma
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...