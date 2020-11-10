Intas launches Thymotas as adjunct to Covid treatment

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Pharma player Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday launched a novel patented formulation of Thymoquinone under the name of Thymotas towards Covid-19 treatment.
The company saidThymotas has been tested clinically as a significant add-on or an adjunct to infection treatment for standard Covid-19 cure.
Thymoquinone (Thymotas), which fortifies immunity and ensures higher success in fighting infection, is the active biological component of Nigella Sativa, (popularly known as kalonji, black cumin, kali jeeri).
Honey and Nigella Sativa help in COVID-19 viral clearance and reduce severity: Study
In response to BusinessLine’s query, Dr Alok Chaturvedi, Senior Vice President & Head - Medical Affairs, said, “Black cumin/kalaunji having thymoquinone as its main bioactive component has been used for centuries as traditional medicine. It has been documented to have antiviral effect besides antibacterial, immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions.”
"As per the published data its proposed mechanism of action is multimodal e.g. preventing entry as well as replication of virus inside the cell. In the in-vitro study its antiviral effect has been validated," he added.
Thymoquinone has been developed as a stable, standardised and ready-to-use tablet by Intas. The company claims it to be the first in the world.
Thymotas’ anti-viral effects have been demonstrated via an in-vitro test against SARS-CoV2 and has tremendous potential as a potent add-on to the standard treatment in Covid-19.
In the current pandemic, Thymotas 12.5 mg is very successful in building immunity and combating infections effectively, Chaturvedi said, adding that Thymotas is recommended for prevention and also as an add-on to standard Covid treatment.
Manufactured at the company’s WHO-GMP certified plant, Thymotas as an immunity booster & prophylaxis is recommended one tablet of 12.5 mg daily after meals or as directed by the physician. The company looks to target the market segments of immunity boosters for prevention and supportive therapy market to the existing standard Covid treatment.
