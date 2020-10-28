Irrigation makes living miserable in Indo-Gangetic belt: Study

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Irrigation may have helped the Indo-Gangetic plains (IGP) become India’s food basket, but it is making living miserable for people in this highly-irrigated region, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience on Monday evening.
Also read: Of gains and pains : An environmental history of India
The study, carried out by researchers led by Vimal Mishra of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, showed that irrigation is enhancing humidity, which is in turn increasing ‘moist heat stress’ experienced by 46 million people living in IGP. Heat stress occurs when the human body cannot cool itself. Moist heat stress is seen to be potentially more dangerous as compared to dry heat stress, which happens when the ambient temperature is high.
While humans have an ability to withstand relatively high dry temperatures, this comes down significantly with humidity. Studies have shown that a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C marks humans’ upper physiological limit and there are serious health and productivity issues even at much lower temperatures.
“Moist heat stress is more strongly related with mortality than dry heat stress. It also associated with higher discomfort for people working outside,” Mishra told BusinessLine.
Also read: Why agriculture sector’s share in rural employment is declining
From 31 million hectares in 1970, the country’s net irrigated area rose to 60 million hectares by 2007. And it has increased further since then. IGP is one of the most intensively irrigated regions in the world with more than 60-70 per cent of the area irrigated with surface or groundwater.
Ongoing human-induced climate change has already intensified extreme temperature and is expected to get heightened in India. This could further exacerbate heat stress, especially among those working outdoors.
Cooling due to water evaporating from irrigation systems might partially counteract dry heat stress, although associated changes in humidity that could affect moist heat stress are poorly understood.
Mishra and his colleagues analysed the influence of irrigation on both dry and moist heat stress using a variety of in situ and satellite observations, together with numerical simulations.
They found that although irrigation causes land surface cooling, it also leads to substantially higher surface humidity by reducing the height of the lowest part of the atmosphere, known as the planetary boundary layer. As a result, irrigation mitigated dry heat stress, but enhanced moist heat stress.
The researchers concluded that recent intensification of irrigation practices in India has enhanced moist heat stress, and the associated risks to human health, across the local region and the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan. They also said that similar impacts from irrigation could be expected in other regions with similar semi-arid and monsoon climates.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...