Is thyroid the new diabetes when it comes to prevalence, low awareness?

As more people in India are diagnosed with thyroid-related disorders and seem to be unaware of it, experts caution that thyroid may be the new diabetes.
Over 10 per cent of the local population has a thyroid problem, as compared to 8 per cent having diabetes, said endocrinologist Shashank Joshi, Secretary, Indian Thyroid Society (ITS).
There is greater awareness regarding diabetes these days compared with thyroid ailments, Joshi told BusinessLine. But unlike diabetes, thyroid disease requires a simple intervention, he said, and added that some of its associated effects can be reversed. To raise awareness in the medical community and the general public, two medical associations — the ITS and the FOGSI (the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India) — have come together along with multinational healthcare major Abbott to roll out the ‘Making India Thyroid Aware’ campaign. The campaign will have to navigate ‘conflict of interest’ concerns that could emerge, since Abbott produces Thyronorm — used to treat thyroid disorders.
The prevalence of thyroid cases could be the tip of the iceberg, and India could well be the ‘thyroid capital’ of the world, said Joshi. “The graph is on the rise, and it shows a ‘gender bias’ — women are seen to get affected more than men,” he said. He further added that high levels of personal, professional and home-related stress could be a reason. The medicine to treat thyroid disorders is under the government’s price control regime, and treatment is simple and accessible, involving a medicine to be taken lifelong.
Given the high prevalence of thyroid disorders in women, Nandita Palshetkar, President- FOGSI said, their campaign sought to raise awareness among the 50,000-70,000 gynaecologists besides general physicians. She underlined the need for thyroid screening in pregnant women.
Countering concerns on conflict of interest in engaging with a healthcare company, that also has therapies to treat thyroid disorders, Palshetkar said, the benefits of the campaign outweigh other issues.
An Abbott representative added that none of their products would be promoted during the campaign.
Joshi pointed out that the drug was under price control, and since it was an educational programme, “someone has to pitch in”, be it corporate or government. “The challenge is the lack of diagnosis,” he said.
Palshetkar added that the plan ahead was to seek government intervention to bring in a universal thyroid screening programme.
Srirupa, Abbott’s Medical Director, said the campaign would drive awareness among 10 million thyroid patients through digital, print and in-clinic initiatives.
As more doctors pledge support to the campaign, Abbott said it would donate an equal number of free screening tests to a non-governmental organisation. More than 8,500 doctor pledges have been received till date, a statement said.
