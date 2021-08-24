ISRO seeks proposals for analysis, utilisation of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Indian Space Research Organisation has come out with an “Announcement of Opportunity” (AO), seeking proposals towards scientific analysis and utilisation of data from all experiments of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.
According to ISRO, the data from Chandrayaan-1 had been extensively used by Indian researchers to understand lunar morphology, surface age determination and composition of the lunar surface, studies on the possible presence of magmatic as well as exogenic water.
“These studies have provided enhanced thoughtful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes”, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said. “Such studies from Chandrayaan-1 have considerably expanded Indian lunar science community”.
Also read:BRICS signs deal on co-operation in remote sensing satellite data sharing
To further strengthen the Indian research community for lunar science studies, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data are made available to public and scientific proposals are solicited for scientific analysis, it said.
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is currently in a 100 km x 100 km circular polar orbit around the Moon, and carries eight experiments for studies ranging from surface geology and composition to exospheric measurements that would continue to build upon the understanding from previous lunar missions.
On December 24, 2020, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data were released to public for scientific analysis. Subsequently in July, 2021 next sets of data were released from payloads. A few science results by payload science teams are already published in international peer reviewed journals.
The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads are generating high quality data, which are made available in public domain (https://pradan.issdc.gov.in) for scientific analysis. More data sets will be added to this as acquired by various payloads, the space agency said.
Also read: Celebrating India’s space program with a watch made out of meteorite rock
“To enhance the science outcome from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads, ISRO seeks scientific proposals from the national scientific community through this AO, towards scientific analysis and utilisation of data from all experiments of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter”, ISRO said.
The AO is open to all researchers from recognised academic institutions, universities, colleges, planetaria and government organisations of India, it was stated.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...