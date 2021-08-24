Science

ISRO seeks proposals for analysis, utilisation of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on August 24, 2021

This screen grab taken from a live webcast by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 6, 2019 shows Vikram Lander before it is supposed to land on the Moon   -  The Hindu

Says the data from Chandrayaan-1 had been extensively used by Indian researchers

The Indian Space Research Organisation has come out with an “Announcement of Opportunity” (AO), seeking proposals towards scientific analysis and utilisation of data from all experiments of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

According to ISRO, the data from Chandrayaan-1 had been extensively used by Indian researchers to understand lunar morphology, surface age determination and composition of the lunar surface, studies on the possible presence of magmatic as well as exogenic water.

“These studies have provided enhanced thoughtful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes”, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said. “Such studies from Chandrayaan-1 have considerably expanded Indian lunar science community”.

To further strengthen the Indian research community for lunar science studies, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data are made available to public and scientific proposals are solicited for scientific analysis, it said.

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is currently in a 100 km x 100 km circular polar orbit around the Moon, and carries eight experiments for studies ranging from surface geology and composition to exospheric measurements that would continue to build upon the understanding from previous lunar missions.

On December 24, 2020, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data were released to public for scientific analysis. Subsequently in July, 2021 next sets of data were released from payloads. A few science results by payload science teams are already published in international peer reviewed journals.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists work on the orbiter vehicle and lander of ‘Chandrayaan-2’, at ISRO Satellite Integration and test establishment (ISITE), in Bengaluru on June 12, 2019   -  K_MURALI_KUMAR

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads are generating high quality data, which are made available in public domain (https://pradan.issdc.gov.in) for scientific analysis. More data sets will be added to this as acquired by various payloads, the space agency said.

“To enhance the science outcome from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads, ISRO seeks scientific proposals from the national scientific community through this AO, towards scientific analysis and utilisation of data from all experiments of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter”, ISRO said.

The AO is open to all researchers from recognised academic institutions, universities, colleges, planetaria and government organisations of India, it was stated.

Published on August 24, 2021

