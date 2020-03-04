Launch of ‘geo-imaging’ satellite delayed due to technical reasons: ISRO

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The launch of GEO Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) onboard GSLV-F10 rocket, planned for March 5, is postponed due to technical reasons.
The revised launch date will be announced in due course, said a release from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The space agency did not elaborate on the technical reasons.
The launch of GSLV-F10 rocket — which is as tall as a 16 storey building and weighing 4.20 tonne — with GISAT-1 was scheduled at 5.43 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.
The GISAT-1 is the first agile Earth observation satellite, which will be placed in the geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10.
The GISAT-1 will help in real-time imaging of the Earth from its 36,000-km orbital home. This will find several applications in agriculture, forestry, mineralogy and disaster warning, said ISRO.
The GSLV-10 was the first launch mission of 2020 and is the 76th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR. It was also the eighth flight with indigenous cryo and the 14th flight of GSLV.
The first launch of ISRO in January was the telecommunication satellite GSAT-30 through the Ariane-5VA-251 rocket from the French Guiana.
