Laurus Labs gets licence to manufacture, market 2DG

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 02, 2021

The company has applied for emergency use authorisation

Laurus Labs Ltd has received the licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market Covid-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on Covid-19 patients in the country.

Laurus Labs has already applied with CDSCO for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for 2DG, according to a release.

