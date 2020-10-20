More immunotherapy trials need to come to India: IQVIA

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Cancer patients in India can get better access to immuno-oncology therapies, if more global trials on these drugs are undertaken in India, according to a white paper from IQVIA, a human data science company.
India has all that is needed in terms of the skills, research centres, regulatory framework and patient population, and more global companies need to recognise this and bring their trials to the country, said Anju Gopan, primary author of the paper and IQVIA Medical Director-Oncology, Medical Science and Strategy Asia.
“Over the last decade, clinical data generated by Indian clinical sites have been used successfully to support drug approvals in the United States, European Union and elsewhere. India remains on track to become a major center for clinical trials and should be routinely considered by international sponsors for global IO trials,” the IQVIA paper noted. IQVIA is the joint entity of contract research organisation Quintiles and data-cruncher IMS Health.
Immuno-oncology (IO) therapeutics are driving change in cancer treatment by mobilising the patient’s immune system against their cancer. Substantial benefits have been observed with these therapies for solid tumors — especially in advanced and metastatic cancers with limited treatment options — and these are increasingly being included in global cancer treatment guidelines as the standard of care, the paper said.
Recently, monoclonal antibodies (a type of immuno-therapy) have been in the spotlight after an experimental drug was given to US President Donald Trump to treat Covid-19. The IQVIA white paper, however, limited its view to cancer drugs.
ALSO READ: Revised clinical trial rules due to Covid-19 may benefit patients in long run: Survey
The constraint with these drugs is that they are difficult to produce and are expensive, say healthcare experts. “Indian patients also often lack low-cost access to IO therapies that are approved in US and European markets. Currently, while IO therapies are available in India — either on demand or on compassionate use grounds — cost and affordability remain a concern even for higher income groups . IO therapy in India is only reimbursed by medical insurance for patients who have been approved, and when used in combination with chemotherapy,” the paper noted, reflecting the concerns of experts that participated in a meeting on the issue earlier this year.
“In future, it would be helpful if the reimbursement decisions of insurance companies could take account of multiple factors, including overall survival benefit, efficiency, value, drug approval status, magnitude of clinical benefit and improved quality of life,” it added.
Gopan point out that health insurance companies had been directed by the regulator to recognise monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies. Details are now awaited from the companies, she added.
ALSO READ: Covid-19: PM Modi directs full preparedness for vaccine distribution
Outlining advantages the country holds out, the paper said, India has an improved regulatory environment that is now streamlined, simple and structured. There are numerous government-funded and private cancer hospitals, besides research institutes that can support multi-center clinical trials. There are experienced and highly-trained oncologists, English-speaking investigators and clinical trial staff, among other things, the IQVIA paper said.
India is estimated to have 1.16 million new cases of cancer annually, the paper said, citing a World Health Organization report. The common types include breast, oral, cervical, lung, stomach, and colorectal cancers. By 2030, India may see a 50 per cent rise in cancer incidence, compared to 2012.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...