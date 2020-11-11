New ‘hidden’ gene in coronavirus identified: Study

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Researchers have discovered a new “hidden” gene in the novel coronavirus which may contribute to its unique biology and pandemic potential, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutics against the deadly virus.
According to the scientists, including those from the American Museum of Natural History in the US, knowing more about the 15 genes that make up the coronavirus genome could have a significant impact on developing drugs and vaccines to combat the virus.
In the current study, published in the journal eLife, the researchers described overlapping genes -- or “genes within genes” -- in the virus which they believe play a role in the replication of the virus within host cells.
“Overlapping genes may be one of an arsenal of ways in which coronaviruses have evolved to replicate efficiently, thwart host immunity, or get themselves transmitted,” said study lead author Chase Nelson from the American Museum of Natural History.
“Knowing that overlapping genes exist and how they function may reveal new avenues for coronavirus control, for example through antiviral drugs,” Nelson added.
The research team identified a new overlapping gene -- ORF3d -- in the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that has the potential to encode a protein that is longer than expected. They said ORF3d is also present in a previously discovered pangolin coronavirus, indicating the gene may have undergone changes during the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses.
According to the study, ORF3d has been independently identified and shown to elicit a strong antibody response in Covid-19 patients, demonstrating that the protein produced from the new gene is manufactured during human infection.
“We don’t yet know its function or if there’s clinical significance. But we predict this gene is relatively unlikely to be detected by a T-cell response, in contrast to the antibody response. And maybe that has something to do with how the gene was able to arise,” Nelson said.
The scientists explained that genes in coronaviruses can seem like written language in that they are made of strings of chemical base molecules Adenine, Guanine, Uracil and Cytosine, represented by the letters A, G, U and C respectively.
They explained that these letters act as an information code for the synthesis of proteins within cells. But while the units of language (words) are discrete and non-overlapping, the researchers said genes can be overlapping and multi-functional, with information cryptically encoded depending on where you start “reading.”
While overlapping genes are hard to spot, and most scientific computer programs are not designed to find them, the scientists said they are common in viruses. This is partly because RNA viruses have a high mutation rate, so they tend to keep their gene count low to prevent a large number of mutations, they explained.
The researchers noted that viruses have evolved a “sort of data compression system” in which one letter in its genome can contribute to two or even three different genes.
“Missing overlapping genes puts us in peril of overlooking important aspects of viral biology,” said Nelson.
“In terms of genome size, SARS-CoV-2 and its relatives are among the longest RNA viruses that exist. They are thus perhaps more prone to ‘genomic trickery’ than other RNA viruses,” he added.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...