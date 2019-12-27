New technology to boost production of Geranium

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geranium plant has huge medicinal value and its essential oil works as an anti-inflammatory and anti-septic agent. The production of Geranium has got boost under the Aroma mission. Scientists from Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow have developed a new low-cost technology to prepare Geranium saplings and make this available for the farmers too.
Dr. Saudan Singh, Project Head, CIMAP said that till now the plant of Geranium was saved in aerated glass house, but now with the development of the protective shed technology of the polyhouse, it is prepared at a much cheaper cost on the farmer's farm itself. In one acre around four thousand saplings can be cultivated. For this, 50-60 square meter poly house has to be built that costs around 8-10 thousand rupees.
“By this technology we can lower down the cost of the sapling production by 2 rupees per sapling which earlier used to be 35 rupees. This can help farmers to earn more with low input cost in Geranium cultivation” said Dr Singh.
Till now the plant was prepared from the saplings of Geranium, but these used to be ruined in the rainy season. This made the plant material very expensive to the farmer. Dr Singh also told that CIMAP has started cultivation of Geranium under aroma mission to promote it as an alternative to Mentha (another aromatic plant) under aromatic crops production.
Dr. Abdul Samad, Executive Director, CIMAP, said that under the Aroma Mission the institute will be able to cultivate an area of about 50 hectares of plant material of Geranium this year, which is expected to extract about 750 kg of aromatic oil by June 2020. “By selling this fragrant oil, farmers will be able to get immense benefits and their income will increase. Oil extracted from Geranium plant is very valuable. A crop of just 4 months costs about 80 thousand rupees, while the profits from this are up to about 1.50 lakh rupees. The average price of the oil in India is around 12 to 18 thousand rupees per liter” told Dr Samad
It is originally a plant from South Africa. It is cultivated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern regions. November is suitable for sowing and loamy soil is good for its cultivation. Mother plants are being provided by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) to promote the cultivation of Geranium under the Aroma Mission. In various districts of Uttar Pradesh about 133 farmers have been provided with plant material.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter: @ashajyoti11
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...