NHA teams up with IIT Delhi to strengthen India's response to Covid crisis

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Recognising the role of innovation in strengthening India's response to the Covid crisis, and in preparation for emerging healthcare needs, the National Health Authority has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
Through this partnership, the National Health Authority (NHA) will be a technical collaborator on the US Agency for International Development-supported SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility, a statement by the NHA said.
IIT Delhi serves as the hosting entity for SAMRIDH. This initiative is implemented by a technical support unit managed by IPE Global.
SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility aims to catalyse market-based health solutions to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare services for low-income and vulnerable communities, particularly for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) beneficiaries.
SAMRIDH has mobilised a capital pool of more than $100 million from private sector and development funders. It leverages this fund to offer both grants and debt financing provisions to healthcare enterprises and innovators, the statement said.
Through this partnership, NHA and IIT Delhi will support innovative solutions to address the needs and priorities of the AB PM-JAY ecosystem. This collaboration will be crucial in supporting the rapid scaling and absorption of health innovations across more than 23,000 PM-JAY empanelled hospitals.
Also see: 5 reasons why India’s healthcare system is struggling
The innovations supported through the SAMIRDH facility will improve health infrastructure, build up the capacity of healthcare providers, and effective Covid-19 mitigation - all in the pursuit of 'health for all' in India, the statement said.
Speaking on the collaboration, R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said, “Through this partnership, we will work with diverse health sector players to scale high potential health solutions and amplify the impact of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. I am extremely confident that in the years to come, this partnership will be a key enabler in making quality healthcare services in India more accessible and affordable.”
Reflecting on the scope of the partnership, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “We welcome this opportunity to work with the NHA to deconstruct the key challenges in delivering healthcare services across PM-JAY empanelled health facilities, and support enterprises in addressing the gaps with indigenous innovations.
“SAMRIDH will provide a platform to facilitate affordable capital for scaling up of commercially viable innovations. The facility will also extend mentorship to enterprises from clinical, technology and business experts,” he added.
Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Veena Reddy, Mission Director, USAID/India said, “The USAID welcomes NHA and IIT-Delhi's collaboration on the SAMRIDH initiative to address the pandemic and future health crises. Their combined network and expertise will use high impact market-based solutions to bring healthcare services to the most vulnerable".
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...