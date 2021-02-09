Amid pandemic, it’s a ‘brain gain’ for Indian R&D sector

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The pandemic may be paying dividends for all its ills the country’s research and development (R&D) sector with many People of Indian Origin and NRIs expressing interest to participate actively andwilling even to return home. This may be a big 'brain gain' for Indian R&D, says Akhilesh Gupta, Adviser and Head, Science, Technology, Innovation (STI) Policy Secretariat at the Department of Science and Technology.
“Many others would like to contribute to Indian science, technology and innovation while remaining overseas. We must be able to facilitate them,” he says. Sounding sanguine about how the year 2020 has been marred by the pandemic, Gupta noted that Covid-19 impacted almost every sector. R&D is no exception.
Still, India has been able to make some outstanding progress. Success stories have unfolded due to a notable trend emerging in the sharing of purpose, synergy, collaboration and cooperation amongst R&D institutions, academia and industry facilitated by the government. There have also been several compelling lessons learnt on how the pandemic had impacted R&D. Some of these learnings would get translated as new norms, practice and culture in the future.
So, unlike earlier time, there will be more short-duration quick-gain projects to address immediate challenges and deliver results in the shortest possible time. The boundaries among private, public, national laboratories, academic institutions might fade away in large mission mode programmes. There may be greater alignment with national priorities and plans for R&D to focus on ‘quality’ and ‘relevance.’
Future R&D in India will focus more on ‘profound’ research rather than the ‘incremental’ to achieve a multi-fold jump in quality R&D. This also means the emergence of ‘high risk, high gain” research in the country, Gupta observes.
The upcoming national Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) would outline the vision and aspiration for a new STI-led India in the coming decade. “We must aspire to be amongst the top three global STI superpowers. With the shifting global powers and technology becoming the cornerstone of international engagements and rulemaking, 2021-30 is expected to bring transformational changes for Indian STI,” he adds.
For India to become Atmanirbhar, it must create a long-term strategy to reduce the burden of technology import and promote indigenous technology, traditional knowledge systems and grassroots innovations for bringing sustainability and inclusive growth benefiting the society at large. The STI in the next decade must also focus on building an STI-led skill base in the country.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...