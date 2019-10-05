Researchers see individual virus formation for the first time

Countryside caretaker of the dainty demoiselle
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
In a first, researchers have captured images of the formation of individual viruses, providing a detailed view of the mechanism with which particles self-assemble into the parasite -- an advance that may help us find new treatment approaches for viral diseases.
The study, published in the journal PNAS, looked at the formation of single-stranded RNA viruses -- the most abundant type of virus on the planet that is responsible for diseases like the West Nile fever, gastroenteritis, hand, foot, and mouth disease, polio, and the common cold.
The researchers, including those from Harvard University in the US, studied an RNA virus that infected the bacterium E. coli.
The virus was about 30 nanometres in diameter (thousands of times smaller than the width of a single human hair), and had one piece of RNA with about 180 identical proteins, the study noted.
According to the researchers, the proteins arranged themselves into hexagons and pentagons to form a soccer-ball-like enveloping structure around the RNA, called a capsid.
The researchers mentioned that until now, scientists had not been able to observe how proteins formed the capsid structure in real time since the parasites and their components were very small, and their interactions were very weak.
To unravel this mystery, the researchers used a viewing technique known as interferometric scattering microscopy, in which the light scattered by an object created a dark spot in a larger field of light.
The technique, the study noted, does not show the virus’ structure, but reveals its size and how that changed with time.
When the researchers, attached viral RNA strands to a medium, and flowed proteins over the surface, they could see dark spots appear and grow steadily until they were the size of full-grown viruses.
As the researchers recorded the intensities of the growing spots, they could determine how many proteins were attaching to each RNA strand over time.
“One thing we noticed immediately is that the intensity of all the spots started low and then shot up to the intensity of a full virus,” said Vinothan Manoharan, co-author of the study from Harvard University.
Manoharan added that the shooting up happened at different times with some capsids assembled in under a minute, some taking two, three, or even more than five minutes.
“But once they started assembling, they didn’t backtrack. They grew and grew and then they were done,” he said.
When the researchers compared their results to previous computer simulation experiments, they could conclude that the main pathway leading to the formation of an individual virus required a critical mass of proteins, called a nucleus, to form before the capsid could grow.
The study noted that the nucleus formed at different times for different viruses, but once it did, the virus grew rapidly, without halting, till it reached the right size.
The viruses also tended to assemble wrongly more often when more proteins were flowing over the substrate, the researchers said.
The researchers said that viruses assembling in this manner may have to balance the formation of their nuclei with the growth of the capsid.
They added that the complete capsids may not grow if the nuclei formed too quickly.
“That observation might give us some insights into how to derail the assembly of pathogenic viruses,” said Manoharan.
The researchers still haven’t cracked the puzzle of how the nucleus assembled but with the current study identifying the virus formation mechanism, they plan to develop new models to understand nucleus assembly within that pathway.
The researchers added that their models might also be useful for designing nanomaterials that assemble themselves.
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...