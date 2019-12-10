Science policy expert elected to Royal Society of NSW

Professor Venni Venkata Krishna, former head of the Centre for Studies in Science Policy at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of New South Wales in Australia.

Prof Krishna, who is currently Professorial Fellow at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, has worked extensively in science policy studies and innovation and was professor and chair of the science policy centre for over two decades.

He has over 30 years of research, teaching and consultancy experience in science and technology policy studies, history and sociology of science and technology, innovation studies and science, technology and developing world in leading academic and research institutions in India, Australia, Singapore, China and Canada.

As a fellow of the Royal Society, Prof Krishna will be working on various aspects of science and technology policy as well as the public understanding of science. “More research in different facets of ‘public understanding of science’ is critical for S&T policies to achieve their desired goals including that of the public good,” Prof Krishna told India Science Wire.

The Royal Society of New South Wales is one of the oldest societies in the southern hemisphere. It traces its origins to the Philosophical Society of Australasia, established in 1821, which was the first scientific society in the then British colony of New South Wales. The society fosters local research, particularly in science, through meetings, symposia, publications and international scientific exchange.

(India Science Wire)