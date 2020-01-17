Science Setu programme encourages students to take up research as career option

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
National Institute of Immunology, an autonomous institution under the Department of Biotechnology, has trained 107 undergraduate students from different colleges of Delhi University under its `Science Setu’ programme to encourage young minds to take up pursuit of science and technology as a career option.
Science Setu programme was launched in 2014 as a measure to address the problem of paucity of teaching resources in higher education leading to a lack of connectivity between academic scholarship and teaching. It seeks to make use of large number of national research institutions that are scattered around the country in a wide variety of academic areas and with thousands of scientists with high scholarship competence. The programme provides scope for the scientists to take up systematic teaching commitments at the undergraduate level too, besides PhD courses. It started with five colleges. It has expanded progressively and currently 17 colleges are associated with it.
Apart from holding training sessions, scientists at the premier institution have conducted talks and lectures at the participating colleges on various aspects of immunology and other science and technology topics. In addition, the students have been brought to the institute in batches for hands-on experiments and demonstrations at its various laboratories.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter handle: @ndpsr
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...