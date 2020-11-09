Science

Tata Group launches Covid test kit

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

It can provide the final result within 90 minutes

Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of the Tata Group, launched its Covid-19 test kit on Monday, which will be made available at laboratories and hospitals from December, its CEO, Girish Krishnamurthy, told Reuters on Monday.

The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata’s plant in Chennai, which has the capacity to produce 1 million test kits a month, Krishnamurthy said in an interview.

The launch comes as India’s Covid-19 cases rise by 45,903 to 8.55 million with deaths rising by 490 to 1,26,611, government data showed on Monday.

Covid-19
