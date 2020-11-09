Tata Group launches Covid test kit

Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of the Tata Group, launched its Covid-19 test kit on Monday, which will be made available at laboratories and hospitals from December, its CEO, Girish Krishnamurthy, told Reuters on Monday.

The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata’s plant in Chennai, which has the capacity to produce 1 million test kits a month, Krishnamurthy said in an interview.

Tata CRISPR Covid-19 test gets regulatory approval for commercial use

The launch comes as India’s Covid-19 cases rise by 45,903 to 8.55 million with deaths rising by 490 to 1,26,611, government data showed on Monday.