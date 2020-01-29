Technology to increase shelf life of probiotic products

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The Department of Biotechnology’s Biotech Consortium India Limited is offering the licensing opportunity to suitable industrial partners for commercialization of new probiotic edible films/coatings with higher shelf life.
Commercial probiotics are available in different forms from dried powder, sprays, and dietary supplements in liquid form, to fortified curd, yoghurt, and ice creams in the Indian market. However, the probiotic lactic acid bacteria show poor survival in such ways and often do not reach live into the human gut to give the best benefits.
Biotech Consortium India Limited has come out with an offer for commercialization of a new technique that promises to help prolong the shelf life of probiotics. The invention provides for encapsulation of probiotic strains with food grade edible strips and coatings of thin layered biopolymers made from milk proteins and plant-based waxy substances. The novel films/coatings have the potential to keep the probiotics active for a shelf life of one month stored at 4oC.
Proof of concept of the technology has been established in a lab setup, and in house lab validation has been completed. Looking at a USD $69.3 billion markets for probiotics by 2023, the technology has got huge market potential both in India and outside. The technology has wide application and can be used for the production of dahi, yogurt, fruit coatings, bakery and manufacture of non-dairy products as well.
Twitter handle: @BilqueesaBhat
(India Science Wire)
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...