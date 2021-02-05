Science

There are about 4,000 variants of Covid-19 around the world: UK Minister

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi   -  VIA REUTERS

Vaccine manufacturers are looking at how to improve vaccine to be ready for any variant

United Kingdom’s vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said on Thursday that around 4,000 coronavirus variants are currently in circulation across the world, per media reports.

Zahawi said Britain is maintaining a ‘library’ of the mutations in order to update the vaccines according to the mutation in circulation.

This comes as researchers and scientists seem to be apprehensive about the vaccine response against new variants of Covid-19. Some of the virulent variants include B.1.1.7, found in England; B.1.351, which emerged in South Africa; and P.1, from Brazil.

Speaking to Sky News, Zahawi said: “All manufacturers — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and others — are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure we are ready for any variant. There are about 4,000 variants around the world of Covid now.”

“We have the largest genome sequencing industry — we have about 50 per cent of the world's genome sequencing industry — and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to be able to respond, whether in the autumn or beyond, to any challenge the virus may present, and produce the next vaccine so we can always protect the UK and of course the rest of the world as well,” he added.

Zahawi’s comments came a month after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed that there are 12,000 different mutations of Covid-19.

However, according to the Daily Mail report, top health experts have dismissed the 4,000 variants claim made by Zahawi. They stated that the minister must have confused ‘'variants' with individual mutations. ‘Not every mutation is a variant’, they said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 05, 2021
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.