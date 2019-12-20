Trump picks Indian-American computer scientist to lead National Science Foundation

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
US President Donald Trump has picked Indian-American computer scientist Sethuraman Panchanathan to lead the prestigious National Science Foundation.
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is a US government agency that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
“Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan brings to this position a wealth of experience in research, innovation, academic administration, and policy as exemplified by his long and distinguished career,” Kelvin Droegemeier, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said on Thursday.
Panchanathan, 58, would succeed France Cordova when her six-year term as the NSF Director ends in 2020. NSF Director is a Senate-confirmed position.
Panchanathan is currently the Executive Vice President and the Chief Research and Innovation Officer at the Arizona State University (ASU). He is also the Founding Director of the Centre for Cognitive Ubiquitous Computing at the ASU.
Appointed to the National Science Board (NSB) in 2014, Panchanathan served as the Chair of the Committee on Strategy for the NSB. He also served as a member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
“Dr Panchanathan brings numerous achievements and well-earned recognition including from his role as a member of the National Science Board,” Droegemeier said. “As the Trump administration continues its undeterred focus on ensuring American global leadership in science and technology, Dr Panchanathan’s commitment, creativity and deep insights will be instrumental in leading the National Science Foundation on its continued path of exploration and discovery,” he said.
Panchanathan is also the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). He was the Chair of the Council on Research of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities and Co-Chair of the Extreme Innovation Taskforce of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils.
He was appointed as Senior Advisor for Science and Technology by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in 2018.
In a statement, Panchanathan said he was “humbled and honoured” to be chosen as the NSF Director.
Panchanathan earned a bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Madras in 1981 and in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in 1984.
He then earned his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras in 1986 and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Canada-based University of Ottawa in 1989.
“Dr Panchanathan’s expertise and dedication will ensure that the NSF continues to be a driving force for US discovery, innovation, and technological growth. He will be a key partner in advancing research and development in the technologies that will benefit all Americans, from artificial intelligence to quantum information science and high-performance computing,” said Michael Kratsios, Chief Technology Officer of the United States.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
What makes Christmas the perfect setting for a good old ghost story?
Bonhomie and good cheer mark Christmas in Stuttgart, Germany. Even the creepy Santas get a polite reception
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...