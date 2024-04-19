In a landmark multi-institute study, scientists have found a distinct genetic link between the Veddas of Sri Lanka and India, opening a new chapter in genetic studies.

A distinct indigenous population of the island nation, Veddas have succeeded in preserving their cultural identity for a millennium.

Anjana Welikala, the first author of the study that was published in the journal Mitochondrion,, felt that this unique discovery challenges the conventional isolation-by-distance model and underscores the distinct demographic history of the Vedda.

Isolation-by-distance is a concept that describes how genetic differentiation between populations increases as the geographic distance between them increases. This concept arises due to limited gene flow between populations because they live apart.

“Maternal DNA analysis supports the existence of an ancient link, reinforcing the notion of a shared genetic heritage. The study proposes that the Vedda population has undergone genetic drift and a recent bottleneck, resulting in a unique genetic makeup with limited gene flow from neighboring Sinhalese and Sri Lankan Tamil populations,” said the lead author, Dr Ruwandi Ranasingh, from Colombo University (Sri Lanka), said.

“The language isolate Vedda, who are among the least studied indigenous populations in Sri Lanka, have long intrigued scientists and historians alike due to their unique linguistic and cultural characteristics. This study, therefore, unravelling the mysteries of their genetic origins and affinities with Indian populations,” K. Thangaraj one of the senior authors of the study and JC Bose Fellow at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, said.

The implications of this research are vast, offering novel perspectives on the demographic history of not only Sri Lanka but also the broader South Asian region. This study underscores the complex mosaic of human migration and genetic diversity in South Asia, revealing how the Vedda have preserved their genetic identity over millennia despite massive cultural and linguistic changes around them.

The study, which involved a comprehensive analysis of high resolution autosomal and mitochondrial genomes, sheds new light on the initial peopling of Sri Lanka and the ancient genetic ties between the Vedda and other populations in Asia.

Key findings from the research indicate that despite the lack of close linguistic similarities, the Vedda people share a significant genetic link with the ethnic populations in India. “Our autosomal analyses suggest a close genetic connection between the Vedda and Indian ethnic populations speaking various tongues, pointing towards a deep-rooted history that predates linguistic diversifications,” Gyaneshwer Chaubey, molecular Anthropologist at the Banaras Hindu University, said.

These valuable insights will contribute to a better understanding of the genetic diversity in South Asia and foster a deeper appreciation for the unique cultural and genetic heritage of the Vedda people, Vinay Nandicoori, Director of CCMB, said.

