Wearing a mask does not lead to overexposure to carbon dioxide: Study

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
A recent study published in the journal of Annals of the American Thoracic Society stated that it is highly unlikely that a mask would cause overexposure to carbon dioxide, even for patients with lung issues.
The researchers carried out the study after some health experts claimed that wearing masks for long period could lead to a health risk.
Study co-author Michael Campos from the University of Miami said in a statement: “We show that the effects are minimal at most even in people with very severe lung impairment.” “It likely occurs from the restriction of airflow with the mask in particular when higher ventilation is needed (on exertion),” he explained, adding that shortness of breath is not due to lack of gas exchange after sporting a mask.
“If you're walking briskly up an incline, for example, you may experience feelings of breathlessness. An overly tight mask may also increase the feeling of breathlessness,” the scientists noted in a statement. They said the solution is to slow down or remove the mask if one is at a safe distance from other people.
Campos stressed the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent Covid-19 infection.
The researchers also stated that if a surgical mask is not available, a cloth mask with at least two layers, as recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), should be worn.
They said patients with lung disease should take extra precautions by wearing a mask, which, along with hand washing and social distancing can reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.
The authors of the study wrote: “We acknowledge that our observations may be limited by sample size, however, our population offers a clear signal on the nil effect of surgical masks on relevant physiological changes in gas exchange under routine circumstances (prolonged rest, brief walking).”
Researchers stressed that people should not stop wearing masks due to some unsubstantiated safety concerns. They added that the “public should not believe that masks kill.”
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
Loans such as credit card charged over 20% interest, also make up a notable share of the proposed waiver
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...