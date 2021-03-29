Women-led startup Astrome develops low-cost Internet services

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Astrome, a women-led startup, has developed an innovative wireless product that gives fibre-like bandwidth at a fraction of fibre cost to help telecom operators deliver reliable, low-cost Internet services to suburban and rural areas.
The wireless product called Giga Mesh could enable telecom operators to deploy quality, high-speed rural telecom infrastructure at five times lower cost, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.
"Rural connectivity customers and defence customers who have already signed up for pilots will soon witness the demonstration of this product by Astrome," it said.
Astrome is currently conducting a field trial at the Indian Institute of Science (university campus). In this field trial, the company has already achieved data streaming at multi-Gbps speeds across the campus, it said.
“Indian Institute of Science played a very critical role by helping us connect with investors, providing business mentorship, and giving us space to conduct our product field trials,” Neha Satak, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Astrome said.
The deep tech startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and supported by the DST-ABI Woman Startup Program of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), proved their millimetre-wave multi-beam technology in the lab in 2018, for which the company has been granted a patent in India and US.
Since then, the technology has been converted to a robust and scalable product called Giga Mesh, which can solve much of our country’s last-mile connectivity telecom needs. The product has been proven on the field and also integrated with partner products for its upcoming commercialisation.
The Multi-beam E-band product, Giga Mesh, packs 6 Point-to-Point E-band radios in one, thereby distributing the device’s cost over multiple links and hence reduces capital expenditure.
The radio provides long-range and multi-Gbps data throughput at each link. Features like automatic link alignment, dynamic power allocation between links, and remote link formation help operators achieve significant operating expenditure cost reduction.
