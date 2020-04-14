SCR runs Jai Kisan special freight trains for foodgrains

South Central Railway has started operating Jai Kisanspecial freight trains to transport foodgrains.

Two freight trains loaded from two destination will be clubbed at the nearest junction point and moved as single train up to the common junction point of the destination stations taking the advantage of the path availability.

In the normal circumstances, one freight train/rake of 42 covered wagons will carry around 2,600 tonnes of foodgrain. But now twice this amount will be moved in a single path and saves time.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, in a statement said, “Under this initiative, essential commodities will be transported faster than usual and which is the need of the hour.” During April 1-13, SCR loaded 160 freight trains containing 4.38 lakh tonnes of foodgrains to different parts of the country.

The first Jai Kisan train was moved from Dornakal Junction in Telangana to Southern Railway (Sevuru and Chettinad) by clubbing the two foodgrains trains at Dornakal Junction and moved to Dindigul and Mundiyapakkam). Significantly, these trains have registered an average speed of 44 kmph, ensuring speedy movement of the commodities.