The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in Tamil Nadu started on a high note from March 1 but the pace slowed considerably in the last four days.

On Friday, the vaccination reached a low of 60,725 from a peak of 1.52 lakh reported on March 22. This was despite opening up the inoculation for those who are above 45 years. The low turnout is worrying considering that Coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing in the State in the last few days.

There is no specific reason for the low vaccination number, said a senior government official who is involved in the vaccination drive.

The State government has created over 5,000 vaccine centres. A lot of awareness has been created on the need to take the vaccine. But people are not coming forward to take the shots. “We can do only to a certain extent. It is up to the citizens to decide to take the shot or not. We cannot forcefully drag them from their homes and ask them to take shots,” he said.

People are still believing 1 fake social media posts and are in fear of taking the vaccine. They should read authenticated websites or consult doctors who are experts in the field, and not get carried away by fake and misleading social media posts, he added.

As on Friday, a total of 31.75 lakh have got the Covid-19 vaccination. Of this, 10.2 lakh were persons of over 60 years: 8.61 lakh between 45 and 60 years and rest split between front line workers and health care workers.

There is no shortage of vaccine. So far Tamil Nadu has received 39.73 lakh vaccines and is expected to receive another batch of vaccines soon, he said.

“We need to shift from a passive approach where we wait for people to come to vaccination clinics to an active approach where health workers talk to the eligible people at the community level, address their concerns and mobilise them to the nearest possible vaccination sites,” said Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR Scientist, in a tweet.

Covid-19 vaccine protects from severe illness and death, which is a good enough reason to get vaccinated. Side effects are usually mild such as fever, shivering, fatigue and injection site pain which settle with Paracetamol. All 45years and above are now eligible in India, she tweeted.

Day Vaccination provided April 2 60,726 April 1 82,992 March 31 79,320 March 30 78,603 March 29 1,19,885 March 28 n/a March 27 1,05,814 March 26 1,08,612 March 25 98,949 March 24 94,341 March 23 1,05,157 March 22 1,52,634 March 21 1,21,471

Source - Tamil Nadu Health Ministry.