Security beefed up ahead of farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi

Security was beefed up on Monday at the Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by the farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.

They said all vehicles entering the Capital are being checked and police personnel are in 'alert mode'.

Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at the border points, they said.

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to the farmers' mahapanchayat.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through the outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

"In this connection, adequate ocal police and outside forces have been deployed in the outer district at the Tikri border, the major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations, to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.