Serum Institute of India ready with ‘complete solution’ on latent TB

“ TB is a big challenge which is not sorted out. We are coming out with the unique point of care test to identify latent TB and then to treat and prevent it. We are coming out with a complete solution” said Shaligram speaking at the Pune International Business Summit on Tuesday.

He said “Hopefully (it) will get implemented if every technical agency is convinced, and we will have TB free India. That will be a great achievement”.

Shaligram also added that SII will be the only company that will be having malaria vaccine that will be coming out shortly. He also added that the SII is also working on a vaccine on cervical cancer.

SII withstood the Covid challenge

Shaligram added, “ Certainly Covid-19 was one of the challenges and there was a lot of pressure in the Covid times which we could withstand but it’s not only Covid, we are seriously working on TB , HIV , Malaria, and Pertussis that is coming back in the western world”.

He said SII and partners have delivered about 2.2 billion Covishield doses and SII has contributed 1.6 billion doses. “ Why did that happen? It is not possible without innovation and a unique thought process on how to manufacture this product and scale-up. Covax is another example. We are the only one who is supplying to entire Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan we have started supplying vaccines. This is an unique example. This is India’s first vaccine which has gone into the western world” he added.

“ What is interesting and challenging is to work on a disease elimination and disease burden reduction strategy. This is what we do at Serum Institute of India — how to ensure that elimination goals are achieved. It is like how polio has gone, smallpox has gone away. Elimination through prevention or vaccination is the well-known technique across the globe so that is what we are working on” he added.