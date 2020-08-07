News

Serum Institute of India sets $3 ceiling to supply Covid-19 vaccine to low-, middle-income countries

Published on August 07, 2020

Will supply up to 100 million doses to these countries including India

Vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has said that it has inked a partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for India and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

SII has set a ceiling price of $3 per dose for these markets, a note from the company said.

