SES ESG Research, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Stakeholders Empowerment Services, has received SEBI approval to provide Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) rating.

It received SEBI’s ‘Certificate of Registration as an ESG Rating Provider’ to commence the business of ERP.

The SEBI has approved SES ESG Research as a Category 2 provider of ESG ratings from April 25.

The not-for-profit SES will transfer all its ESG business to newly formed subsidiary to comply with SEBI regulations.

SES is pioneer in India to have started ESG Rating way back in 2018-19 and the first report was published in 2019 based on data for FY 2018 data.

The coverage has now increased to over 500 companies and will increase further gradually based on client requirements.

SES has partnered with NSE to supply ESG ratings data to NSE for their indices besides covering various other domestic and FII clients since 2019.

