Sharp launches ACs that fights coronavirus

Sharp Corporation, the Japanese air conditioner manufacturer, has launched in Chennai its Plasmacluster Ion (PCI) technology that helps in deactivating Coronavirus. This technology is now available in Sharp’s air conditioners, and launched at Eltech Appliances with which the Japanese major has a distribution agreement.

PCI Technology has been certified by over 30 global Institutes, including IIT Delhi, and organisations. the efficacy of PCI technology in deactivating coronavirus was undertaken by Japanese professors of Nagasaki and Shimane University with tests proving that plasma technology deactivates Covid-19 by 90 per cent.

PCI technology also helps in removing airborne bacteria, and suppresses airborne viruses. It also removes bad odour from the room and moisturises the skin, says a press release from the company.