Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2023, marking her country's first win at the international beauty pageant.

Palacios bested entrants from 83 other countries, including Miss India Shweta Sharda, who was called into the list of top 20 contestants.

The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held on Saturday night at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Universe shared the update on its official Instagram page.

"MISS UNIVERSE 2023 is @sheynnispalacios_of!" the post read.

Palacios was crowned by USA's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held the title of Miss Universe for the year 2022.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged as the first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event.

American singer-songwriter John Legend performed his popular track "All of Me" at the ceremony.