Shiv Nadar and Universitat Pompeu Fabra Sign MoU for collaboration in Archaeology

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR’s Center for Archaeology, Heritage and Museum Studies (CAHMS) and Spain’s Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the intent of establishing a program of collaborative partnership. The aim is to enable scholarly cooperation, communication, exchange, and enhancement of interdisciplinary training for students and professionals.

“We are delighted to partner Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF), an exceptional institution that – among other things - shares our passion for research. This partnership is part of our continuous efforts in enabling students and faculty to engage with and benefit from global peers and mentors. Joining hands with UPF underlines our commitment to establishing Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, as one of India’s premier destinations to study Archaeology and other disciplines in Humanities and Social Sciences, and to seriously creating new knowledge that helps us develop a better understanding of the world we live in,” said Partha Chatterjee, Dean of International Partnerships, Shiv Nadar University.

The potential areas of cooperation include shared initiatives in archaeological sciences, research methods, digital archaeology, heritage studies, and faculty exchanges. This is the second such partnership for the CAHMS at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, after signing a similar MoU with the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Museum.

“The University Pompeu Fabra - Barcelona (UPF) is happy to have signed an MoU with the Center for Archaeology, Heritage and Museum Studies (CAHMS), Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR. This is an excellent occasion to forward our links with South Asia and India in particular, and to create new research and teaching dynamics in collaboration with Shiv Nadar and the CAHMS. Our aim is to develop a vibrant collaborative environment where archaeologists from India and Spain can collaborate in training the new generation of professionals in South Asia as well as develop new research opportunities,” said Marco Madella, ICREA Research Professor in Environmental Archaeology, Universitat Pompeu Fabra.

The CAHMS at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR to provide training in archaeological methods, curatorial skills and heritage ethnographies through a range of immersive experiences. It is a concentration of archaeologists and scholars in a bid to establish itself as the premier center in South Asia for Archaeology, Heritage and Museum Studies.