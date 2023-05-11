Shriram EPC says it has been appointed by Czech mining machinery manufacturer INCO Engineering for the latter’s expansion in South Asia.

In a regulatory filing, Shriram EPC said INCO plans to expand its presence in the mining industry in South Asia. Shriram EPC will promote, negotiate, tender, install and provide commissioning assistance, as also after-sales service to INCO clients for six years.

Also read:With ₹350-crore infusion, Dubai-based Mark AB Capital becomes promoter of SEPC

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Chennai, Shriram EPC offers multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. Its clients are in segments such as process and metallurgy, power, water, infrastructure, and mining and mineral processing.

