SIG, a world-leading packaging solutions provider, has laid the foundation for its first aseptic carton plant at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The company plans to invest about ₹880 crore in phases. It will be the 10th aseptic carton plant of the global packaging solutions provider which celebrated its 170th anniversary this year.

The investment will take the company’s production capacity to 4 billion packs per annum. Subsequent investments are expected to increase capacity up to 10 billion packs per annum.

SIG’s investment of about €100 million consists of modern production technology for printing and finishing aseptic carton packs. All the packages will be made adhering to stringent environmental, quality, and safety standards to meet the diverse needs of food and beverage producers and consumers.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO, SIG said the Indian market is undergoing a transformation, leading to an increase in demand for sustainable aseptic packaging solutions and being closer to customers the new aseptic carton plant will help customer better.

Land and buildings for the new facility will be financed through a long-term lease with a Net Present Value of about ₹263 crore. Meanwhile, commercial production is expected to start by next year’s end. The first phase of the construction is projected to generate about 300 jobs.

Vandana Tandan, Head of Markets India and Bangladesh, SIG said the country’s exponential growth positions it as one of the most prominent markets especially with the tremendous potential we see in the dairy and juice segments.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database, India is the world’s top milk producer. In the 2021-22 period, it accounted for 24 per cent of global milk production. Simultaneously, the country is also recognized as one of the largest juice producers worldwide. SIG’s new aseptic carton plant in Ahmedabad aims to cater to its growing dairy and non-carbonated soft drink filler base in the country.

