Significant abnormalities found in eyes of people with severe Covid-19

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at the French Society of Neuroradiology (SFNR) have found significant abnormalities in the eyes of some people struggling with Covid-19 severity.
The brain MRI scans carried out by the researchers noted potentially severe ophthalmological manifestations of Covid-19. The researchers further supported the need for eye screening in these patients to provide appropriate treatment
Earlier studies have shown that some Covid-19 symptoms can be linked to eye infections such as conjunctivitis and retinopathy.
The findings of the study revealed that of the 129 patients, nine (7 per cent) had abnormal MRI findings of the eyeball. The MRI scans showed one or more nodules in the back part of the eyeball. Eight of the nine patients had spent time in the intensive care unit for Covid-19.
“We showed that a few patients with severe Covid-19 from the French Covid-19 cohort had one or several nodules of the posterior pole of the globe,” said study lead author Augustin Lecler, MD, PhD, associate professor at the University of Paris and neuroradiologist from the Department of Neuroradiology at the Foundation Adolphe de Rothschild Hospital in Paris.
He added: “This is the first time these findings have been described using MRI.”
The findings noted that all nine patients had nodules in the area in the back of the eye responsible for our central vision. Eight had nodules in both eyes.
The results suggest that all patients, especially those admitted to ICU, should be screened to detect these nodules.
Dr Lecler believes that severe eye problems may largely go unnoticed in the clinic, as Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the ICU are often being treated for life-threatening conditions that have larger implications.
The researchers are yet to figure out the reason behind the nodule formation. However, they speculated that this could be because of the inflammation triggered by SARS-CoV-2. Inadequate drainage of the veins of the eyes, a problem found in patients who spend time in the ICU in the prone position or intubated, could also be a contributing factor.
The researchers intend to expand the scope of their study by carrying out MRI scans on COVID-19 survivors and people with mild to moderate COVID-19.
The findings of the study were published in the journal Radiological Society of North America.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...