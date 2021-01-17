Since Saturday, over 2.24 lakh healthcare workers have received Covid shots

A total of 17,072 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots across six States on Sunday, according to a top Health Ministry official. With this, 2,24,301 healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country since the launch on Saturday.

Per provisional numbers received from the States, 2,07,229 beneficiaries have been inoculated — the maximum number of vaccine shots delivered on a single day in any country.

States are carrying out vaccinations only a few days a week to start with to ensure that routine immunisation is not affected. The States which carried out vaccinations on Sunday were Andhra Pradesh (308 sessions), Tamil Nadu (165), Karnataka (64), Arunachal Pradesh (18), Kerala and Manipur (one session each).

There were 447 adverse events following immunisation, of which three required hospitalisation. Two have been discharged while the third is stable, the official said.