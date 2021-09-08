Singaperumal Koil becomes third automobile loading hub

For the first time, the Chennai Division of Southern Railways (SR) has started automobile loading from Singaperumal Koil — a new loading point for automobiles — to Nepal. This new traffic generated revenue of ₹18.27 lakh for the Railways, says a release from SR.

The first export consignment of 125 cars of Renault – Nissan in 25 New Modified Goods coaches was flagged off on Wednesday from Singaperumal Koil Railway Station to Ramgarhwa, in Bihar (2,244 km), which is closer to Nepal border.

The export consignment was transported to Nepal in favour of Joshi Konoike Transport and Infrastructure, a logistic company which provides freight traffic business to Railways on regular basis — both outward and inward traffic.

Renault – Nissan has promised to enhance the rail share of its transportation from 20 per cent to 35 per cent. This will enhance the Chennai Division’s capacity in automobile loading in upcoming days, a press release from SR said.

Singaperumal Koil is in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section while two other automobile loading points - Walajahbad and Melpakkam - are in the Chennai - Bengaluru section.

Singaperumal Koil railway station has proximity to several automobile factories in Chennai Chengalpattu-Kanchipuram sector and has developed as an automobile hub by the Chennai Division, says a press release from SR.