Sintex, belonging to the Welspun Group, is to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana at an investment of Rs 350 crore, which will create 1,000 jobs.

Telangana Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka will lay the foundation stone for the proposed plant at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district on September 28. The unit will manufacture tanks, pipes, auto components, and ancillaries, according to a release.

Rama Rao said the State Government’s `progressive’ policies and `world-class’ infrastructure have encouraged the company to set up its units in the State. The State Government will provide complete support to existing companies planning to expand their operations in the State, he added.

Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka said the company was running operations successfully in the state. The investment-friendly policies of the Telangana Govt had encouraged them to expand operations in the region, he added