SJVN Hydro Power Station generates highest ever power in July

New Delhi, August 03
Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam’s (SJVN) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has generated the highest ever power on a monthly basis in July at 1,216.56 million units as compared with the previous record of 1,213.10 million units, as per the Power Ministry statement.
Similarly, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.90 million units of power in the month of July, beating its previous record of 333.69 million units in the same month last year.
“The design energy of 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri is 6,612 million units, and 412 MW Rampur HPS is 1,878 Million Units, while these power stations generated 7,445 million units and 2,098 million units respectively,” the release said.
SJVN began with a single hydro project in the year 1988 and as of now, the company has a portfolio of 9000 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation, 3156 MW is under construction, 4046 MW Projects in pipeline.
SJVN has a footprint in 9 States in the country and also in two foreign countries. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission. SJVN is working towards achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040.
