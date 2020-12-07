SJVN signs MoU with IREDA for green energy projects

State-run power producer SJVNL has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for green energy projects.

IREDA will provide its services to SJVNL for green energy projects and will also assist in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next 5 years, the new and renewable energy ministry said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVNL and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA through virtual mode.

On the occasion Nand Lal Sharma, said that as per the MoU, IREDA will undertake techno-financial due diligence of renewable energy, energy efficiency & conservation projects for SJVN.

Sharma said that the SJVNL is committed to contribute in realizing the renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022. The steps in this direction have already been taken and presently SJVNL is developing 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project & 100 MW Raghanseda Solar Power Project in Gujarat.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA said, “The MoU highlights IREDA’s continuous efforts for the development of renewable energy sector in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“This is a transformational opportunity for IREDA and SJVNL to work together forming a perfect synergy between both the organisations.”