Skippi ici pops raises ₹1 cr

Skippi ice pops has raised ₹1 crore for 15 per cent equity in the first edition of Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment Television on December 27.

“Skippi Icepops received support from “all the five sharks” including Ashneer Grover, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Bharat Pe; and Anupam Mittal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shaddi.com,” a press note said.

“Skippi ice pops is here to bring back a part of our childhood,” Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder of Skippi Ice pops, said.

Currently, the product is available in six flavours across all major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Priced at ₹240 for a paper box of 12 pops, Skippi ice pops is currently available 2,200 outlets in the country.