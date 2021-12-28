Skippi ici pops raises ₹1 cr

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Skippi ice pops has raised ₹1 crore for 15 per cent equity in the first edition of Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment Television on December 27.
“Skippi Icepops received support from “all the five sharks” including Ashneer Grover, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Bharat Pe; and Anupam Mittal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shaddi.com,” a press note said.
“Skippi ice pops is here to bring back a part of our childhood,” Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder of Skippi Ice pops, said.
Currently, the product is available in six flavours across all major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.
Priced at ₹240 for a paper box of 12 pops, Skippi ice pops is currently available 2,200 outlets in the country.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...