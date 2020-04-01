Small savings rate cut move is a wrong decision: Chidambaram

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described as a wrong step based on “stupid advice” the government’s decision to reduce interest rates on small saving schemes and demanded its rollback. He also said though India’s GDP for the last quarter could not be have been more than 4 per cent, it was time to focus on saving people’s lives and not the GDP.
“I know that sometimes government acts on stupid advice, but I am amazed how stupid this advice was. While reducing the interest rate on PPF and small savings may be technically correct, it is absolutely the wrong time to do so,” he said on Twitter.
The former finance minister said in times of acute distress and uncertainty about income, people depend on the interest income on their savings.
“Government must reconsider immediately and restore old rates until June 30,” he said.
Talking about the GDP, he said after the three quarters’ growth rates of 5.6, 5.1 and 4.7 per cent respectively, the fourth quarter of 2019-20 ended Tuesday. “Q4 growth could not have been more than 4 per cent. So annual GDP for 2019-20 must be a disappointing 4.8 per cent,” he said.
He, however, said, this was the time of discussing growth rate of coronavirus and not GDP. “Once Corona in control automatically GDP will increase,” he said on the social networking website.
“In my view, we should not worry about growth now. The focus should be on saving people’s lives whatever it takes,” he said.
Chidambaram also expressed concern over the government not announcing the second financial assistance package during the lockdown imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is why I am appalled that the government has not yet announced FAP II after the miserly and disastrous FAP of 25th March,” he tweeted.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...