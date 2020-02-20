Sodalamuthu bags EEPC Award

Coimbatore-based K U Sodalamuthu and Co Pvt Ltd has bagged EEPC’s (Engineering Export Promotion Council) Regional Export Award in the category “Special Trophy - Medium Enterprise”.

The award was in recognition of their achievement on the export front during 2017-18.

The company manufactures and exports paper conversion machinery for the production of paper cones, tubes, composite cans, edge protectors and pulp moulded products.

The company’s Managing Director K S Balamurugan received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function held in Hyderabad recently.