Soft-spoken Santosh Gangwar becomes Cabinet minister in Modi 2.0

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Known for his simplicity and honesty, Santosh Gangwar, who has been elected as Lok Sabha member from Rohilkhand region for the eighth time, sworn in as a Cabinet minister Thursday.
Gangwar was Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) in the outgoing Modi government.
Taking a plunge into politics during the days of Emergency, Gangwar was jailed for guiding a people’s movement against then government. He made an entry into the national arena in 1989 when he was elected from Bareilly in the ninth Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket.
He went on to represent Bareilly as BJP MP until 2009 when he had to face defeat by a narrow margin. He, however, returned in 2014 as an MP going on to become a minister in the Narendra Modi government.
Soft-spoken, Gangwar had stirred a controversy in April 2018 when he had said that “one should not make a big deal” about rape in a country as large as India. A law graduate from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Gangwar is among senior-most parliamentarians in the country.
During his long political career spanning decades, Gangwar has held various responsibilities including that of Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas with an additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs in the 13th Lok Sabha. He was also minister of state of science and technology with an additional charge of parliamentary affairs.
Gangwar was also the chairman of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. He also held Textiles portfolio in the previous Modi government.
Joining the Ministry of Finance as Minister of State from July 2016 to September 2017, Gangwar during this period was also a member of GST Council and was instrumental in the successful rollout of GST in India.
In the outgoing government, he was Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge). He took charge of the ministry in September 2017.
In the 16th Lok Sabha, he remained minister of state for parliamentary affairs; water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, textiles and finance.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor