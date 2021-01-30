Solidaridad looking to scale up sustainable agri practices in sugar cane industry

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Suggested keywords: sugar cane, mills, Solidaridad, cultivation, sutainability, climate-smart agricultural practices, productivity, smallholder farmers, groundwater
Solidaridad, which has been working with sugar cane farmers and sugar mills in some of the key growing areas to improve productivity, increase water use efficiency and deploy climate-smart agricultural practices, is looking to scale up the programme.
Under its programmes aimed at sustainable sugar cane cultivation, Solidaridad is engaged with close to three lakh farmers at present. Plans are afoot to scale it up by bringing as many as 10 lakh farmers under the programme in the next three-to-four years.
Also read: UP cane arrears balloon to over ₹12,000 crore
According to Alok Pandey, Head of Sugar Program, Solidaridad, it currently engages with close to 21 sugar mills in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karanataka, among others. It is looking to partner with around 40 mills by 2025.
The country’s sugar cane industry relies on more than 60 lakh smallholder farmers to produce its sugar. Due to small farm sizes and the associated inefficiencies, Indian productivity lags far behind that of many other sugar producing nations of the world.
“The yield per hectare of sugar cane farmers in India is much lower, compared to some other nations, including Brazil. Now, by following sustainable agricultural practices not only have the farmers been witnessing an improvement in yield but also a reduction in cost,” Pandey told BusinessLine.
Also read: Sugarcane farmers demand timely payment of FRP, SAP from mills
Solidaridad has been working with the stakeholders of the industry to improve productivity. One component, the VSI training programme, prepared by Solidaridad with funding from PepsiCo, and supported by the International Finance Corporation and Olam, enrolled 400 women from the Kolhapur and Belgaum districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka states respectively. The curriculum emphasises on water management, soil health, pest control, fertiliser optimisation and other good agricultural practices, which prepares the women for improved farm productivity.
“India is reported to have the highest groundwater depletion rates in the world, and in Northern India, it is at crisis levels. With agriculture as the dominant consumer of water, it is imperative that action be taken now at a national scale, not only to reduce consumption but also to harvest rainwater. Solidaridad is expanding its sugar cane programme to address this crisis. But this effort needs the sustained support of the companies buying sugar produced by these farmers,” said Prashant Pastore, Head of Water and Sustainable Agriculture, Solidaridad.
India is the world’s largest consumer of sugar. Sugar cane farming is highly water-intensive, and recent years have witnessed significant depletion of ground water resources — threatening food security, economic growth and livelihood of farmers. Solidaridad has been working with stakeholders to work on the way forward for sustainability in sugar cane farming in India.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...