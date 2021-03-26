Soma Mondal elected as SCOPE Chairperson

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the organization representing the Central Government Public Enterprises, announced members of its new executive board on Friday.

Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL, has been elected as the new Chairperson of SCOPE, while Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA has been entrusted Vice Chairman’s role after the biennial elections.

The newly elected members would take charge on April 1 and would continue in the office for the 2021-23 term.

The results of the elections were declared by Atul Sobti, Director General of SCOPE and Returning Officer for the elections.

Other members elected to the executive board include R.K. Sinha, Director, Personnel, CWC, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director, HR, IOCL, Amitabh Banerjee, CMD, IRFC and Alok Verma, Director HR, HAL among others.