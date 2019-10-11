Sona Yukti offers Japanese language training

In a bid to meet the demand for skilled workers in Japan, Bengaluru-based skill development and training institute Sona Yukti is to be tasked by the National Skill Development Council (NSDC) to train young skilled workers from India for placement in Japan

The Japanese Government has drawn up a plan to attract global talent to work in Japan to meet its requirement of 8,45,000 workers by 2025.

Sona Yukti has been empanelled NSDC as a sending organisation for the Japanese Government’s ‘Technical Intern Training Program’ (TITP), according to the statement issued.

TITP programme has been created to enhance economic development between India and Japan.

The internship programme ranges from one to five years and includes not only sector-specific skills as per the Japanese requirement but also training in the Japanese language and culture. There is an on-job training component too that takes place in Japan.

"The program involves developing language skills using role plays, mock sessions and interactive workshops," said Chocko Valliapp, Founder, Sona Yukti.

Sona plans to set up its own office in Japan to achieve more agility and to meet its aspiration to place 100,000 Indians in jobs in Japan, added Chocko.